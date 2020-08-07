Minot Fire Department collecting money for neuromuscular disease research

Neuromuscular diseases affect both children and adults forcing them to lose their most basic freedoms like walking and talking, which is why the Minot Fire Department wants to help.

Now until December, the department is collecting money online for Fill The Boot.

The annual campaign funds research to help those dealing with neuromuscular diseases, like muscular dystrophy and ALS, live the best life possible.

“It helps fund lots of different research programs and it helps sends people to camps and it helps alleviate some of the costs dealing with the burdens that come with muscular dystrophy.” Representative of Minot Fire Fighters Local 1157 Union Jesse Miller said.

To donate: Click Here

