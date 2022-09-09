MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Fire Department will conduct high-rise training at Henry Towers on three separate occasions next week.

According to a news release, the training will take place on Sept. 12, 13, and 16 from approximately noon to 5 p.m. each day.

There will be a large Fire Department presence around Henry Towers during the training exercises. The building is located at 1000 Second St SE.

“There may be smoke or water streams coming out of the windows at Henry Towers, and we want to make sure the public is aware that it’s part of our training,” Battalion Chief Jason Babinchak said. “We appreciate Henry Towers providing us with an opportunity to conduct this type of training. It will help our department remain ready if we respond to a fire at these types of facilities in Minot.”

Babinchak said the area around Henry Towers will be congested with Fire Department vehicles and personnel during the three training sessions.

“We appreciate the public staying out of the area and giving us from to conduct this important training,” said Babinchak.