Minot Fire Department gives citizens a hands-on firefighter experience

Minot Fire Department held a Citizen’s Academy, bringing hands-on training to help citizens gain an understanding of what firefighters do daily.

Battalion Chief Glen Hardy said the event was great, despite a small turnout.

“People don’t know all the different things that we do. And so, to educate people a little bit on some different things that we’re capable of, I think that’s usually the big takeaway for this,” said Hardy.

Training included a search and rescue inside a building…

“There’s actually very specific things that we do so you don’t get lost in a building when you can’t see,” Hardy said.

Rappelling down a building…

“That’s really kind of an adrenaline-type thing, so we rappelled off a tower which is a high-angle rescue drill.”

Operating a fire hose…

“We taught them how to manage a handline. That’s a lot of pressure coming out of there and there’s some techniques that we use to manage that.”

Riding on the platform fire truck…

“People got to go up in our platform truck, which is right here, which goes up higher than 90 feet.”

And performing an auto extrication.

“We got a couple cars donated and we cut them up with our tools.”

Hardy said that it feels great knowing that people want to do the academies because they’re informative but still fun.

“I think everyone that came enjoyed themselves, learned something new, got to experience some new things, some people went off the top of our tower that I think didn’t want to and I think they were glad that they did,” he said.

If you missed it this year, the event will be held again next summer.