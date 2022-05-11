MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The Minot Fire Department is joining forces with the American Red Cross on May 14 to install free smoke detectors for local families.

The “Sound the Alarm” event is part of a national effort to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 “at-risk communities” across the country. Volunteers will join firefighters and Red Cross officials to install the smoke alarms for Minot residents who request the service.

Residents in Minot who need a smoke alarm installed can visit soundthealarm.org/mndaks to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation.

“In just one day, you could help save a neighbor’s life by installing smoke alarms, which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half,” says Minot Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel.

During the home visits, volunteers and firefighters will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon, beginning at the Minot Red Cross office at 2021 4th Ave. NW.

Volunteers are still needed for this Saturday’s event. You can register to help at soundthealarm.org/mndaks.

Over the years, Red Cross volunteers and local partners have installed more than 4,800 free smoke alarms in North Dakota and helped make more than 1,600 households safer.