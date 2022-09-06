MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re looking to serve the community, then this may be the job for you.

The Minot Fire Department is looking to hire another firefighter.

“When I was young, just watching the September 11 attacks, I was young enough to figure out that I wanted to do the job. So seeing those guys do what they did, the men and women that were sacrificed that day. That just, that motivated me to do this career,” said Austin Burns, a battalion chief for the Minot Fire Department.

The firefighter application period is open until September 12, at 4 p.m. Then, the firefighter testing will be held on September 17.

People can expect a written test, an oral interview, and a physical agility test.

“We’re looking for hardworking, motivated individuals that don’t want to work a typical 8-5 job. And they want a unique schedule with kind of an exciting career. And we make it a lifestyle so it’s not just a job,” said Burns.

Firefighters work a schedule of 48 hours on the job, and then four days off in a row. And while firefighters do respond to fires, their job involves much more than that.

“About 70% of our responses are medical. So anywhere where the ambulance goes, we go and assist them, providing BLS care. Structure fires, auto extrication, technical rescue, hazardous materials, dive/water rescue, so we take care of a plethora of different responses and emergencies,” said Burns.

Burns has been a firefighter for 10 years and he says he loves going to work.

“This is the best job in the world. You could ask the 60 of our 60 people that we have employed here on the line, and they’re gonna say it’s the best decision they’ve ever made,” said Burns.

Burns does also warn that the job is not for everyone.

So, you should only apply if this is something you really want to do.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that there are about one point one million firefighters in the U.S.

And all of them have run towards a fire to save their community.