Minot Fire Department: Make sure your house number is visible

Can you see the numbers on your house from the street? If not, the Minot Fire Department is asking you to keep that in mind, especially for emergencies.

In an emergency, the Minot Fire Department said they want to find your location quickly and efficiently, and visible, clear house numbers can help that, the department said in a Facebook post.

“Numbers should be a size and color that makes them readable from the street. Compare the two sample pictures below to see the difference (Neither are from Minot),” the post read.