Minot Fire Department Receives Grant for much Needed Equipment

Local News

It was an early Christmas present for the fire department, receiving a check for a little over $7,000, and that money is being used for a piece of life-saving equipment.

“At Enbridge, we give safe community grants to the emergency responders in the communities we serve,” said Wendy Pank, Community Engagement Advisor, Enbridge.

And today they did just that, granting a $7,500 check to the Minot Fire Department enough to purchase new equipment.

“A combi tool for auto extrication. It’s a tool that we can use for quick response for entrapment in a vehicle within the city limits” said Austin Burns, Fire Captain.

Due to severe winter months in our area, with heavy snowfall, freezing rain and ice, it’s not unlikely to encounter vehicle accidents, but having this equipment.

“Will make so that we can make an extrication a lot faster. We don’t have to carry a hose around, we don’t have to remove a pump from a truck,” said Burns.

The faster we get off the roadway as emergency responders, the safer we are. So once we get that extrication and that patient to the hospital and get our job done and get off the road as fast as possible, we’re also creating a safer environment for us.”

