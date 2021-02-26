Minot Fire Department responds to early morning fire at Comfort Inn & Suites in Minot

A sprinkler system helped contain a fire in the Comfort Inn & Suites in Minot early Friday morning.

According to the Minot Fire Department, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a room on the second floor and found the room unoccupied. They extinguished a small fire, which was largely contained by the building’s sprinkler system.

The hotel sustained a “significant amount” of water damage on the second floor and the floor below. Guests staying on the second floor of the hotel were transferred to a different floor of the building.

The fire department says no one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.