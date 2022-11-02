MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Minot Fire Department responded to a fire in Woodbridge Mobile Home Park at approximately 9:10 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, November 2.

According to the department, firefighters arrived on the scene at 401 31st Avenue Southeast #40, where they discovered smoke and fire coming from the mobile home.

Firefighters were able to locate the fire outside of the structure, which they were quickly able to extinguish.

All occupants of the home had safely evacuated when fire crews arrived on the scene, and no injuries were reported. In total, two engines, a ladder truck, and two command vehicles responded to the distress call.

Fire crews will remain on the scene throughout the day to watch for sudden flare-ups. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.