Minot Fire Department saves four pets and home from candle fire

The Minot Fire Department is reporting that an unattended candle is responsible for a house fire in southwest Minot on Monday morning.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the basement of the home and within minutes firefighters were able to access the single room quickly to control the blaze.

Homeowners reported three cats and one dog missing while firefighters were on the scene.

All four house pets and residents were located and unharmed.

Minot Fire Department determined an unattended candle was the source of the fire.

In the U.S. 36% of all candle fires are due to leaving it unattended. It is important to always monitor burning candles.