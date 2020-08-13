Minot Fire Department sees a reduction in employee turnover rate

Minot Fire Department

The Minot Fire Department has had staffing issues in the past, but now that’s all changed.

Last year, we reported the fire department brought on new recruits, and they have stayed fully staffed ever since. The city created a firefighter pension, as well as adding in health insurance.
The department’s training captain says even during COVID-19, they’ve been able to keep all their workers.

“It helps that we are a very stable job, especially during the COVID stuff. Like ok, people are understanding. The oil field and all that stuff fluctuate a lot so we have been very fortunate.” said Devin Walter, Training Captain, Minot Fire Department.

The Minot Fire Department is however looking for a few more new hires, due to upcoming retirements.

To find out more about how you can apply, CLICK HERE.

