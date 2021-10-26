Minot fire official offers Halloween fire safety tips

Decorations are the first thing to ignite in nearly 800 house fires each year and over a third of them were started by a candle, according to the National Fire Prevention Association.

With Halloween coming up, it’s important to know how to keep yourselves and your children safe.

The NFPA’s website says to make sure your child’s costume doesn’t have long trailing fabric, keep doorways clear of decorations, and try to use battery-operated candles instead of real ones.

Minot’s Fire Inspector said although Halloween is a fun time for kids, people should still be thinking about fire safety.

“A lot of people feel like Halloween isn’t one of those where there is an inherent danger when it comes to fire,” said Stuart Hammer. “But, we’re using fire in jack o’ lanterns, we use bulbs to light up some of our decorations. Bulbs get hot. Obviously, flames are hot to ignite fabrics.”

Hammer says other safety measures include parents using flashlights or glow sticks for their children and making sure they watch for cars when trick-or-treating.