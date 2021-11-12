Minot fire officials urging safe use of secondary heat sources after early-morning fire

A fire damaged a detached garage at a Minot home early Friday morning.

Minot Fire Department responded to a call on 8th Street South East around 3:30 a.m.

Crews found the garage engulfed in flames but had it extinguished by 4 a.m.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials are taking an opportunity to urge safety when using secondary heat sources.

“Make sure that your furnaces and everything are running good and make sure that secondary heat sources, if they’re being used and need to be used, are away from anything combustible,” said Batallion Chief Austin Burns.

Burns also recommends the public do not use propane or electric heaters inside homes and garages.