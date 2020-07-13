Minot Fire Prevention Bureau gives tips on staying safe while grilling this summer

With beautiful summer weather comes lots of backyard barbecues and grilling, and along with these activities comes a risk for fire or injury.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the No. 1 cause of home fires and injuries is fires from cooking.

A fire inspector says you need to provide providing a safe distance of 10 feet between a grill and anything combustible like your home or balcony railing.

He also says you need to make sure you’re prepared before you even start.

“Have an extinguisher and then when you’re grilling have that extinguisher available and even a small spray bottle with some water so if there’s a minor flare-up you can extinguish that fairly quickly with a spray bottle and the food isn’t hurt with that,” Minot Fire Prevention Bureau member Stuart Hammer said.

He also says cleaning the grill of any old food and grease is important for cutting down the risk for a fire as well.