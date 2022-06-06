An additional fire station will make way for crews to be able to respond to more fires at a time faster.

After many years of the project being on hold, Minot Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel says Monday’s groundbreaking of Fire Station No. 5 feels surreal.

She says not only will Fire Station 5 provide additional protection to the entire City of Minot.

It will also allow for crews to respond faster to emergencies, cutting response time to Northwest Minot by about three to four minutes.

Nine current firefighters will move to the new location and three more firefighters will be hired next spring.

“The Minot Fire Department is extremely grateful for the support of our community in order to do this. And that we are going to have the added protection that this area really deserves. And that we’re looking forward to being new neighbors here,” said Kronschnabel.

The $3.8 million project is expected to be completed next spring.



It will be located at 2611 4th Avenue NW.



