Minot firefighters go through fire and search and rescue training at Minot Airport

Putting out fires and rescuing victims are two things firefighters are used to. But, they rarely find themselves in that situation at an airport.

The Minot Fire Department went through live fire training to assure they’re ready if that situation comes about.

Firefighters were tasked with fighting fires on the ground and on top of a simulated airplane.

They also had to go inside the smoke-filled plane and find five mannequin victims.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires them to complete the training every year.

If there aren’t any certified firefighters available on staff, the airport has to shut down, so this training is important.

“If we’re going to have an airport here that carries passengers, we have to have a fire department, and if we’re going to have a manned fire station or a manned fire truck, we have to be trained. So, there’s criteria we have to meet and then we have to train on it. So, as far as years of service, we have anywhere from months of service on up to 20 plus years,” said Paul Laskowski, captain, Minot Fire Department.

The last group of firefighters will complete the training on Wednesday.

