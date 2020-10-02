Minot firefighters return home after 17-day trip to Oregon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In recent weeks, KX News reported on several fire departments from our state volunteering and heading west to battle wildfires.

On Thursday, four Minot firefighters safely arrived home to their families after more than two weeks in Oregon.

While there, they were tasked with the cleanup of hotspots and any other problem areas that could continue to spread the blaze.

The captain of the crew says the experience is one he’ll never forget.

“There’s just so much to take away from it and, you know, we all learned a lot and it was a really unique experience maybe a once in a career experience but I do hope that we get the opportunity to do it again,” Minot Fire Captain Casey Meadows said.

Meadows’ parents say they got the call from their son the night before he left about the trip, and like most, they were nervous.

But they say they couldn’t be more proud of their son and his colleagues for their efforts.

“They were trained well taught well they’re good guys and gals and I think they really did a good job and I’m just very proud of what they did,” David Meadows said.

“A lot of relief just to see him get off the truck, so yeah,” Jodi Meadows said.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma also awarded each of the firefighters’ a mayor’s coin and personally thanked them for their service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

wishes paused for Make-A-Wish

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 2

High School Volleyball

Class A Football

WDA Boy's Tennis

Beulah Football

Williston Pub. Schools Needs Subs

Westhope Helps

Needing Masks

Thursday, October 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Twins Homecoming

Oscar's Roses

Theater Upgrades

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/1

Dr. Wynne on Case Numbers

Halt on Evictions

Weather Whys: Odd clouds explained

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and colder highs

Native Youth Life Skills

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss