Minot firefighters return home after 17-day trip to Oregon

In recent weeks, KX News reported on several fire departments from our state volunteering and heading west to battle wildfires.

On Thursday, four Minot firefighters safely arrived home to their families after more than two weeks in Oregon.

While there, they were tasked with the cleanup of hotspots and any other problem areas that could continue to spread the blaze.

The captain of the crew says the experience is one he’ll never forget.

“There’s just so much to take away from it and, you know, we all learned a lot and it was a really unique experience maybe a once in a career experience but I do hope that we get the opportunity to do it again,” Minot Fire Captain Casey Meadows said.

Meadows’ parents say they got the call from their son the night before he left about the trip, and like most, they were nervous.

But they say they couldn’t be more proud of their son and his colleagues for their efforts.

“They were trained well taught well they’re good guys and gals and I think they really did a good job and I’m just very proud of what they did,” David Meadows said.

“A lot of relief just to see him get off the truck, so yeah,” Jodi Meadows said.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma also awarded each of the firefighters’ a mayor’s coin and personally thanked them for their service.