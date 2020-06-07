Minot Fireworks Association makes improvement with their goal for Fourth of July show

A few weeks ago, we told you about a group that needed your help to have a Fourth of July celebration.

The Minot Fireworks Association had a goal of $13,000 to make this year’s show happen.
Although they didn’t reach their full goal, they managed to raise $10,000 from businesses and small donations.

The president of the association says the pandemic has made it hard to raise money this year.

“It’s been tough and people are just in a different situation. Normally they have a little extra money to do that and right now everybody is being very conservative or they just don’t have the extra money to do that,” says Adam Dyess.

Adam says they will continue to raise money to reach their full goal. The show will happen after the races at the Nodak Speedway on July 4th.

If you would like to donate or volunteer for the big event, CLICK HERE.

