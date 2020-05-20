Minot Fireworks Association needs your help to make a bang on 4th of July

Fourth of July celebrations are over a month away, but one group needs your help to end the day with a bang.

The Minot Firework Association is planning its yearly show at Nodak Speedway. But to make that happen the group says it needs to raise $13,000. President Adam Dyess says normally businesses are their biggest donors but with the COVID-19 pandemic, they aren’t able to give like they usually.

“It’s been tough and people are just in a different situation. Normally they have a little extra money to do that and right now everybody is being very conservative or they just don’t have the extra money to do that,” said Adam Dyess.

He says they need to have the money raised by June 1 to have the explosives ordered in time for the big show.

To donate, CLICK HERE.