The Minot Flea Market is now under new ownership, with a new name.

Now known as the Dakota Flea Market, the name change indicates the new management’s new direction, which the owners said is to expand into other cities across the state.

The flea market is an addition to a list of other family-owned markets and craft businesses in the state.

The new owners said the only other change you can expect is a bigger, more exciting flea market.

“Vendor-wise, every fee to stay the same right now admission from the general public will stay the same and we don’t plan on changing that we just are hoping to expand a little more,” said co-owner Abbey Wiedrich.

Wiedrich also said they plan to “get more of a variety of vendors in, keep our old vendors in and grow it make it bigger. We’re hoping to always be full, we’re hoping to get lots of people from the surrounding areas in and just keep it a fun event that’s consistent in Minot.”

The owners are comprised of a family of four, who lives between Rolla and Minot. They said they’ve been in the flea market business for more than 20 years.