Minot flood protection project receives national award for phases MI2 and MI3

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A $40 million project in North Dakota is being nationally recognized.

Phases MI2 and MI3 of Minot’s flood protection project received the 2020 Crown Communities Award.

It’s from American City and County which recognizes public projects across the U.S. like this one.

The city’s public works director says he thinks the collaboration between federal and local agencies and the design is what won the award.

“To see one of the phases recognized with an award like this is– it’s nice. It’ll bring more recognition to Minot and the Mouse River Valley,” said Dan Jonasson.

Jonasson says they’re getting ready to bid another phase of Burlington’s flood protection.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Excess Deaths

Breakthrough COVID Cases

Potholes: What causes them?

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

A warm and dry forecast through the weekend

USpire ND

NDC MAR 4

Shiloh Christian Signings

Century Girl's Basketball

Kenmare Girl's Basketball

Burlington Bullying

Dr. Seuss at MPL

Dr Wynne: Global Vaccinations

Rent Bridge Update

J&J On the way

KX Convo: Emily Murray

Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Precipitation Measure for NWS

Luke Simons

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News