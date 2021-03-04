Minot flood protection project receives national award for phases MI2 and MI3

A $40 million project in North Dakota is being nationally recognized.

Phases MI2 and MI3 of Minot’s flood protection project received the 2020 Crown Communities Award.

It’s from American City and County which recognizes public projects across the U.S. like this one.

The city’s public works director says he thinks the collaboration between federal and local agencies and the design is what won the award.

“To see one of the phases recognized with an award like this is– it’s nice. It’ll bring more recognition to Minot and the Mouse River Valley,” said Dan Jonasson.

Jonasson says they’re getting ready to bid another phase of Burlington’s flood protection.