The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry in Minot is trying to have 28 food drives throughout February with its “Fill the Pantry Project.”

Already, around one-third of the drives are confirmed.

Organizers say February is usually a month with low donations — but there is a high need for food.

In fact, according to the Lord’s Cupboard, one in six people in Minot don’t have enough food.

The goal of each food drive is to collect 500 pounds of food.

“It is with complete community support that the food pantry exists at all and so, we’re just very thankful that the community rallies around this,” said Jazmine Schultz, who does marketing for the food pantry. “And we feel that if people knew, that they would rise to the occasion and Minot has always been a place where the community supports things of this nature.”