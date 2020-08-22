Minot Food Truck Festival back for year four

A tasty food truck festival happening this weekend is back for its fourth year.

The Minot Food Truck festival will benefit ND Strong, a nonprofit that provides film education for rural schools.

Things will kick off this Sunday at Oak Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food, shopping and entertainment will be available for all to enjoy.

“We’re just super excited to see everybody out there. I think it’s going to be such a fun event and we’re just always so grateful for the support. It’s really that last hoorah event, so we’re really excited for it,” Lead Organizer Eric Thoemke said.

Thoemke says wearing a mask is recommended, but not required.