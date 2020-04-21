Live Now
Minot ‘Gathering Space’ canceled, money will be used for other projects

For months, Minot City Council members have been discussing a “gathering place” in the downtown area. But now that’s not happening.

At Monday’s meeting, councilors voted to remove the gathering space and re-allocate $6 million of planning funds. $4 million will now be used toward purchasing a building for the new city hall location, and the other $2 million will be used for the Center for Technical Education.

We spoke to the city’s public information officer who says this means less money out of taxpayer’s pockets.

“We will use significantly fewer city of Minot direct taxpayer dollars, because we essentially more than doubled the grant allocation toward the relocation of city hall,” said Derek Hackett, Public Information Officer for the city.

Council members also voted last night to move ahead with negotiations for the Wells Fargo Building as the new home for City Hall.

