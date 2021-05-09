Minot golf course shows appreciation to moms on Mother’s Day

One Minot golf course honored Mother’s Day.

Mothers in the community were invited to come out and enjoy a free game of golf at The Putt District.

The owner of the establishment says they were given free flowers and food to show extra appreciation.

He says they’ve held this event in years past and will continue to do so as he believes all caring mothers deserve the world.

“It means a lot to me. Mother’s Day is important and being able to show that through some of the businesses that we own it means a lot to me and for the community as well,” Eric Thoemke said.

Thoemke says the putt district plans to have new events coming up this summer.