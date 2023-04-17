UPDATE – 4/17/2023, 4:55 p.m.

BURLEIGH/MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — The issue for Verizon customers calling 9-1-1 has now expanded to Burleigh and Morton counties as well.

According to a news release from CenCom, Verizon customers are having the same busy signal as Minot and Williams County Verizon users when calling 9-1-1.

If you are trying to call 9-1-1 and get the busy signal, Burleigh and Morton County residents are asked to either Text-to-911 or call (701) 214-2449. To Text-to-911, all you need to do is enter 911 in the ‘to’ field, the message should be brief with the location and type of emergency. Pictures and videos are not accepted.

UPDATE – 4/17/20223, 4:26 p.m.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — It appears that the issue with Verizon customers calling 9-1-1 has spread over to Williams County, specifically the Williston area.

According to a Facebook post from Williams County Sheriff’s Office, those Verizon customers are also experiencing a fast busy signal when calling the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center (UMRRDC).

Currently, those calls are automatically being routed to UMRRDC administration lines, but if you do get the busy signal, they ask that you call (701) 713-355 and press 1.

ORIGINAL – 4/17/2023, 3:59 p.m.

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, The City of Minot posted an alert about Minot Central Dispatch experiencing issues with receiving 9-1-1 calls from Verizon customers.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Minot, if you are a Verizon customer, you will more than likely get a busy signal if you call.

Instead of calling 9-1-1, Verizon customers should call 852-0111 option 1.

The post said that the issue is being worked on, but there is no timeline for when the issue will be fixed.

All other incoming calls into the center are working as normal.

The City of Minot will give an update with more information when they get that information.

This is an ongoing situation, we will update you with more information as we get it.