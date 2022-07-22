MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People come from all over the country to attend the North Dakota State Fair.



Saturday, hundreds of floats will be on display during the parade. Kyara Brown was live to tell us more about a special float that you can look out for this year.

Yes, Saturday is the 40th North Dakota State Fair Parade, and the Minot High Class of ’69 has built something big for the special occasion, hoping for a three-peat win for first place this year.

As a former engineer, Alan Korslien says he loves putting his passion for engineering and love of entertaining together.

Piece by piece he assembled this 32-foot long and 14-foot high Viking longboat, all by hand.

He says, he is more than excited to show off his creation.

“To see the kids and even the adults, I mean, every time we launch a noodle, it’s almost like Elvis jumped out of a birthday cake, everyone just screams,” said Alan Korslien, parade float designer, MHS Class of 1969.

Make sure to watch for the dragon’s eyes to flash and flames to come out of his nose, that means the pool noodle launch is about to begin.

“We are shooting 800 of them off. So all of you kids get out there,” said Korslien

The Minot native has been attending the state fair since he was a kid and participated in both 4-H and FFA competitions.

The parade is something he looks forward to every year.

“We’ve been coming since way back when. For a farm kid, the state fair is the biggest deal this summer. It was Christmas in July,” said Korslien.