Minot High girls hockey team helping alumna diagnosed with breast cancer

The Minot High girls hockey team faces off against Grand Forks Friday but in today’s Your Health First, they’re also facing off against a much bigger opponent: breast cancer.

Kelly Larson received her diagnosis in August. She’s been going to chemo and has surgery and radiation in the future. But tonight is a bright spot in that journey.

“I’ve known people that have it, but I didn’t know the extent of everything that went into it,” said Kelly.

Kelly is talking about the new chapter in her life: her battle with breast cancer. Kelly said the diagnosis shocked the Larson family.

She’s been going through chemo and her daughter Lindsey opened up about it online. And the Majettes hockey team took notice.

“Taryn reached out to me and was like, ‘Hey Lindsey, saw your post on Facebook and we really want to do something for your mom for our recipient game,'” said Lindsey.

The Larsons have ties to the team. Lindsey played all four years.

And, two years ago, Lindsey handed out the ceremonial puck to Lisa Haskins at the last breast cancer game.

“Some people think that it’s just, ‘You’re on the team for four years and then you’re off.’ And the Minot hockey girls is a really big thing where you say, ‘Once a Majette, always a Majette.’ And I’m just really feeling that love right now, I guess,” Lindsey said.

The Majettes said they’re looking forward to the game because they all play for someone special.

“Everyone on our team, we’ve all had somebody who’s been affected by it,” said Paige Ackerman, junior. “So, it just means a little bit more to go out there and play for them and just not for ourselves.”

And for the Larsons, it’s a reminder that they have a community of Magi on their side.

“I know that it means a lot more. To me, now I understand nobody fights alone,” Kelly said.

“And I just think, she doesn’t think she deserves stuff like this, and she does. She really does,” Lindsey said.

“It’s going to be truly amazing. I really don’t deserve it,” Kelly said.

All of the money raised will go toward helping Kelly with her fight against breast cancer.

