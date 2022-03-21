Eighteen teams from all over the state competed in the State Winter Cheerleading Championship over the weekend but only one team could come out on top.

Minot High School snagged more than one title this year.



They placed first in three events: Game Day routine, Time Out routine, and the main event: the Cheer and Dance routine.



This marks the first time in 14 years Minot High School cheerleaders have won the Winter Cheer and Dance Competition.

“It was amazing,” head coach Vytalli Klimpel said. “Especially with getting almost nearly perfect scores from a lot of judges, it was awesome.”

“Trusting the process, trusting the choreography. It just felt so awesome to see that come to fruition and allow them to have the opportunity to feel all of those feelings and really see that work pay off in the end,” added assistant coach Aleena Pickett.

For Class B, Stanley won the overall Cheer and Dance event, while Rugby placed first for the Game Day routine and in the Time Out category.



So what’s next for MHS Cheerleading? Believe it or not, tryouts for next season are coming up next month.