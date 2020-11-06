Minot High School Playmakers find ways to still perform amidst a pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, and with no foreseeable end to the pandemic, it’s making us adapt in some of the most unique ways.

Minot State Theatre Director Chad Gifford said, “This was probably one of the most challenging things that I’ve done.”

Creative arts, like playing in the band or preparing for a theatre play, require a lot of hands-on-interactive work, but as COVID19 has had its way, performers are forced to change.

“There’s so many unique situations that came up every day that we had to figure out creative solutions around,” Gifford said.

The Minot High School Playmakers led and directed by Gifford, have spent the last 6-weeks rehearsing for a three-day performance of the mystery novel Clue.

“Well, obviously with COVID coming around kids would get quarantined, and right from the get-go we had somebody who was out for three weeks,” Gifford said.

But, physical separation of cast members wasn’t enough to stand in the way.

“We brought in an iPad on the stage and we had the actor joining us remotely in rehearsal,” he said.

“It’s different” Gifford explains, but the pandemic has brought out the best in everyone.

“We had other sicknesses because that happens too, so for weeks in a row every single day we had a different set of people,” he said.

Forcing them all to try and learn new things.

“You might show up thinking you were going to be painting something” Gifford explains “and the next thing you knew you were running a spotlight or you might jump up on stage with a script in hand.”

Haven’t performed since last February, senior cast members like Camden Gifford and Rhone Nelson found the ultimate joy in it all.

“It’s been a lot different than normal theatre, but it’s been fun trying to put together a show staying 6-feet apart and masked up. It’s different not being able to deal with many facial expressions but it helped us express more with our bodies.” MHS Senior Camden Gifford said.

“All throughout the summer I wasn’t able to do theatre and it was just so long without theatre, but I feel like this play has really brought us together as a group.” MHS Senior Rhone Nelson said.

Director Gifford says adapting to a new normal has also opened up new doors allowing people to stream performances virtually, something that’s never been done before in school history.

Gifford encourages everyone to attend their last two performances happening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6th and Saturday, Nov. 7th at Minot High School, and virtually on the Minot High School Playmakers Facebook page.