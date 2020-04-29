Minot High School students hopeful they will have a traditional graduation ceremony

Everyone’s daily lives have been shaken up due to the coronavirus pandemic, but for teenagers and young adults, the time of social distancing and self-isolation has been devasting.

KX is sharing the story of a group of high school students who’ve had their senior year stolen from them and how the last event is hanging in the balance.

“Kind of having that taken away, you kind of almost don’t realize how much you took it for granted,” said Minot High School senior, Katie Heath.

She’s speaking for thousands of high school students whose senior years won’t be full of the usual memories, thanks to quarantine and COVID-19.

“Just like after spring break, you just realize it was the last week of high school possibly and everyone was so excited to graduate and get out, and once school ended we were like, ‘Aww man I wish we could go back,'” added Braden Cochran.

Like many other schools around the state, Minot High has had to cancel events like prom to adhere to social distancing guidelines. And now over 400 Minot seniors are hoping they can at least have the chance to walk across the stage.

“This last bit of chance that everyone is holding on to is that we get to walk across that graduation stage. We’ve seen all our family and friends and seniors before us do it, and yeah, it’s like a little step but it’s a big step for us going into adulthood saying that our 12 years of school paid off,” added another senior, Siana Alsadon.

Now, school administrators are brainstorming for ideas to honor the class of 2020 — and also keep them safe. High school principal Scott Faul says it’s an emotional time for everyone.

He said, “I wish this didn’t happen. I think everybody is in that same boat. We wish we were at school right now. We miss our kids and our kids miss us.”

Ideas have ranged from an online ceremony, a graduation parade and even students sitting on the football field…6 feet apart.

But even if they don’t get the chance to walk across the stage, senior year has given them a different set of memories that they will carry with them forever.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time at home with my family playing games, watching movies. Which has kind of been a blessing in disguise, because I know a lot of us seniors will be heading off to college next year and it’s that extra time that we wouldn’t have got,” said Lauren McLean.

The school will take ideas from students this week, and hope to have a final decision made within the next few weeks.