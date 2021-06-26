Minot holds 10 year flood anniversary event at Oak Park

10-years ago, 26,000 cubic feet of water per second flooded the City of Minot leaving thousands of people affected.

Saturday, the community came together for a big event to not only remember this historic day but also celebrate how far the city has come.

An empty Oak Park lawn in Minot was soon filled with people from in and around the community to remember the day the 2011 flood crested.

Minot Resident Nick Holwegner said, “It’s amazing it’s been 10-years.”

Although a decade, the scars from that tragedy still linger.

“It was kind of just trying to be everywhere at once helping friends and family moving people’s houses out, you know, one after the other, sandbagging,” Holwegner said

But that’s been the story for so long how the people of Minot banded together to overcome adversity.

Now, it’s been the process of re-building together.

“Today not only represents memorializing the disaster but also celebrating all of the achievements that this community has pulled together and come through to come to the other side,” Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma said.

That includes the start of homebuyer programs to help the more than 11,000 people that were displaced, support groups, and so much more.

“It really is phenomenal to see just how far 10-years of recovery and resilience that has been achieved,” Sipma said.

Celebration today was also focused around the two, MI2 and MI3, phases of the billion dollar regional flood protection plan being completed.

That provides nearly 9,000 feet of earthen levees, 1,600 feet of stream bank, stabilization, and two pumping stations.

“On the current construction path that we’re on right now, on the funding from the state, local, and what we’re expecting on the federal, we’ve got 20 more years of construction until complete which is actually very similar to the construction period that happened after the 69′ flood. Our goal is to shorten up the time frame to hopefully only 12 more years,” Sipma said.

Despite how long the project could take, residents couldn’t be happier with the resilience each and everyone has shown from that historic day.

“We’ve come a long way and we still need to keep going, but there’s been a lot of progress and it’s nice to see,” Holwegner said

Today’s event also included a memory walk, a bike ride from Burlington to Minot, and a special flood anniversary brew that was created by Atypical Brewery.