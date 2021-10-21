Minot holds 10th annual Veterans Stand Down event

More than a hundred veterans visited the Armed Forces Reserve Center for the support event in Minot this week and more than 40 service providers set up to offer services to veterans and military families.
On average, about 200 veterans come here to receive health care, counseling, and legal services.
Veterans also get the opportunity to fill any gaps that may exist in their benefits.
Kelli Weiand with the North Dakota Outreach Program says she looks forward to another chance to express gratitude to the veterans.
“The reason we do this event is to show appreciation to veterans as well as to try to seek out those that are in need,” Weiand said.
For the last decade, former Sergeant, Obert Fjeld has attended this event every year.
He served a total of 30 years, 22 of those years he spent in the National Guard.
He says this event is a big help for veterans.
“It’s a very good organization, you know, they help a lot of people.”
Veterans Stand Down events are held all over the county at different times in the year.
It creates the atmosphere for some veterans to reconnect, feel appreciated, and get help for their needs.
Weiand said she can’t wait to do another 10 years of this support event.
“It’s very fulfilling and very exciting to be able to provide this event to this community.”
Those at the Minot event also received food, employment, and housing assistance.
Service providers at this year’s event included Fargo VA, Independence Inc, and Minot Area Homeless Coalition.