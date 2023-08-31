FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A home in northwest Minot caught on fire early this morning after it was hit by a lightning strike.

According to the City of Minot, fire crews responded to 3301 Kodiak Street around 1:03 a.m. to find large amounts of fire coming from the roof of the home that was caused by the roof being struck by lightning.

After confirming that all the occupants of the home were safe, crews quickly began working their way inside and were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported for any of the occupants or any first responders.

Firefighters remained on the scene throughout the night to conduct a fire watch of the home for potential flare-ups.