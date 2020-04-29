Minot Hometown Heroes: Nominate yours through Visit Minot or Chamber of Commerce

Do you know someone who’s going above and beyond during this pandemic?

If you do, the Minot Chamber of Commerce and Visit Minot want to recognize them as Hometown Heroes.

They can be a grocery store employee, first responder, healthcare worker or a volunteer — anyone who’s done a lot to help the community during these times.

Ward County Emergency Manager, Jennifer Wiechmann shared one example she has in mind.

“They’ve [mask makers] been absolutely incredible, and I personally would like to nominate them to be included in this because first-hand we see a lot of the first responders and medical community in this. But, the volunteers are a very important aspect to it that we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them,” Wiechmann said.

