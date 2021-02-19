Minot homicide defendant given 25 years for fatal Wisconsin crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A North Dakota homicide defendant who led federal agents in Wisconsin on a high-speed chase that ended in a fatal crash has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Donald Cooper Jr. was convicted of two counts of second-degree reckless homicide in the April 3 crash in Milwaukee that killed two people

Cooper was fleeing from U.S. Marshals when he ran a red light and collided with another car, killing 23-year-old Joseph Badora and 20-year-old Maria Buhler.

The marshals were following Cooper because he was wanted in connection with the January 2020 shooting death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens in Minot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Your complete weekend forecast

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 19

NDC FEB 19

Homeless Update

State Wrestling

WDA Hockey

Basketball

SYSK NY To Go

Century Patriots Hockey

Vaccine Delays

New Strain & Surge Potential

KX News Town Hall: Bringing Mental Health to Light

Power Grid Bills

Thursday, February 18th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Reimbursing Jails

First Female Engineer

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News