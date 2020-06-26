Minot hopes to build second high school

Minot Public Schools announced today at a special meeting they’ve purchased land to build a second high school. They’ve been working since October with Cognizant on north hill.

115,000 square feet of open construction would be similar to Ramstad Middle School and Hoeven Elementary School. At the meeting it was mentioned there was ‘great potential’ for a second high school. The purchase included a 38-acre property with about 600 parking spots.

The purchase price was $10. This is a developing story, stay tuned for KX News tonight for more information.