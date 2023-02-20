MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The American Red Cross serving Western North Dakota is hosting free emergency preparedness trainings to help make communities safer and to celebrate National Red Cross Month.

According to a news release, the trainings are going to take place on March 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Minot office at 2021 4th Ave. NW.

Through an engaging and age-appropriate curriculum, the trainings are designed to help people understand, prepare for, and respond to emergencies, especially in home fires.

The program includes a Pillowcase Project for kids third to fifth grade, Hands-Only CPR for sixth grade through adults, and “Be Red Cross Ready” for adults.

“Our free trainings will help families prevent and prepare for home fires and other emergencies that they could face,” said the Executive Director of the American Red Cross serving Western North Dakota, Zoe Wergeland Manstrom. “Even if you think you’re already prepared for an emergency, these classes provide valuable opportunities to brush up on your preparedness skills and learn something new.”

No registration is needed, and they are free and open to everyone who is interested.

Here is the schedule for the day:

9 a.m. — Pillowcase Project A 40-60 minute presentation covering hazards, coping skills, and personal and family preparedness through a “Learn, Practice, Share” framework. Designed for third-fifth graders.

10 a.m. — Hands-Only CPR A 30-minute training that teaches a hands-only technique for CPR. Certification for CPR is not provided through the course. Designed for sixth grade through adults.

11 a.m. — Be Red Cross Ready A presentation that’s designed to teach people how to prepare for and respond to disasters like fires and other hazards. Designed for adults only.

Noon — Hands-Only CPR A 30-minute training that teaches a hands-only technique for CPR. Certification for CPR is not provided through the course. Designed for sixth grade through adults.

