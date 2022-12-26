MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization is going to be hosting a competition.

According to a news release, the preliminary competition will be held in Minot at the ND State Fair Center Theatre on December 30 at 4 p.m.

The plans are to award scholarships and crown Miss Magic City and Miss ND State Fair with Outstanding Teen titles. Those titles will depend on the number of people who register.

Those that are newly crowned will compete at the state competition in June in Williston for the Miss North Dakota 2023 title and Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2023. They will also be competing for scholarship money.

A guest emcee will be Minot native and Miss ND 2022, Sidni Kast.

Candidates will compete in private interviews, talent, social impact initiative presentations, and the red carpet. The teen candidates will also have a fitness component.

Six – 12-year-olds will be able to participate in similar areas in a non-competitive format in the afternoon for the Princess Program.

Tickets will be $10 for anyone six and older and are available at the door. Those who attend will have the opportunity to vote for $1 for a People’s Choice, and that winner will receive a cash scholarship.

For more information, you can contact Steph at (701) 770-2459 or email missndlocals@gmail.com