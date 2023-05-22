MINOT, ND. (KXNET) — The World Cup of Youth Hockey is going to be held in Minot for the first time ever this June.

According to a news release from Visit Minot, it’s being held from June 2-4 at the Maysa Arena and is expected to draw in over 300 athletes from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

It was previously held in Sioux Falls, SD, and the tournament brings young hockey players together for a fun, competitive summer hockey experience.

“Visit Minot is thrilled that this event is coming to Minot,” said the Director of Team Events and Meeting with Visit Minot, Tonya Parker. “The Northland Hockey Group will be bringing athletes and their families from farther away than we are used to seeing. Some will be experiencing Minot for the first time, and we are ready to roll out the red carpet and show them all our great community has to offer. A big thank you to the hockey community and those who continue to work hard and advocate bringing new events like this to Minot

“This is the seventh year of the World Cup of Youth Hockey overall. The Northland Hockey Group is excited to have Minot as home for our June World Cup of Youth Hockey,” said David Druk, the owner of Northland Hockey Group. “Players will go to a scrimmage on Friday and be drafted Fantasy Football style by coaches. Two of the levels will have players wearing these uniforms: Canada, Slovakia, Sweden, and USA. Two of the levels will have players wearing these uniforms: Canada, Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Sweden, and USA. Players as far away as Rhode Island and Tennessee will be making the trip for the hockey highlight of the spring/summer season,”

There is no admission fee to attend, and you can find more information on the World Cup of Youth Hockey’s website.