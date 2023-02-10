MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Hot Tots will now be showcasing two Division I baseball programs and one Division II baseball program this season with this new player.

According to a news release, athletes from three other universities are welcoming a new catcher from Louisiana Tech University.

Louisiana Tech University is a Division I program in Ruston, LA, and has been gaining momentum over the last two seasons.

Karson Evens is a freshman catcher from Taylorsville, MS. Before he played for LA Tech, Evans played for Seminary High School. Evans is ready to play in the Magic City this year.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of the inaugural season with the Hot Tots,” he said.

Coach Mitchell Gallagher has been looking for high-caliber athletes from programs.

“Louisiana Tech is a program I’ve respected for a long time. They have a history of success at a high level and to get a guy like Karson that will be a key contributor to their lineup is huge,” Gallagher said.

