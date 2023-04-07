MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Northwoods League’s newest team, the Minot Hot Tots, is still working to build its collegiate athlete roster.

According to a news release, these players are coming from all over the country.

There are still a few pieces left to fill in, and Coach Mitchell Gallagher has signed more talent to fill them. Paxton Miller, Jason Blackstone, and Mike Villani are the newest additions.

Paxton Miller is a junior right-handed pitcher from the University of Mary in Bismarck. Miller is originally from Minot and moved to Bismarck to start his collegiate career.

Miller has experience playing in the Northwoods League. He played for the Bismarck Larks and the Bismarck Bull Moose, which was a separate team under the Larks. Miller is excited to come back to play in Minot.

“Looking forward to a great summer being a Hot Tot and being able to play where I grew up,” Miller said.

When Miller played in Bismarck, he had the chance to play under Coach Gallagher.

“I’m excited to be able to have him for a third summer now,” Gallagher said. “Paxton’s a veteran to the league and a great addition to our staff. He’s a bulldog on the mount and goes right after the hitter.”

Jason Blackstone is a junior second baseman and shortstop from Indialantic, FL, playing for the Florida Institute of Technology.

Before playing for the Florida Institute of Technology, Blackstone played for Eastern Florida State College and was also coached by Gallagher.

“I had the pleasure of coaching him a year ago, and you won’t see a guy that plays the game harder than him,” Gallagher said. “Jason is a gamer. He’s a versatile infielder able to float around the infield and a legitimate bat we can use almost anywhere in the lineup.”

Blackstone is ready to experience what this state has to offer.

“I’m extremely excited to be able to play in Minot this summer and represent the town,” Blackstone said. “I can’t wait to meet the players and to become part of the community. Being in North Dakota should be an amazing experience, and I’m ready to get up there.”

The final player is a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Oceanside, CA. Mike Villani plays at Palomar College. Palomar is the alma mater of Coach Gallagher and knows they produce quality arms.

Villani is ready to come up to North Dakota to continue to work on his game.

“I’m more than excited to announce that I will be playing for the Minot Hot Tots this summer and can’t wait to get after it and do some damage,” Villani said.

Gallagher’s confident that Villani will be a strong addition to the lineup.

“Mike was a big addition to our staff. He recently committed to Long Beach State and is dominating California as a closer at one of the top programs,” Gallagher said. “Excited to bring him aboard as an arm that can either close one out or give us multiple innings when needed.”

Fans can get information about tickets and getting involved by visiting the Hot Tots website.