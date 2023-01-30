MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Hot Tots’ first seasons roster is coming together as they’ve now added three more players.

According to a news release from the Hot Tots, the team started announcing the latest additions to their team — and Coach Mitchell Gallagher is still signing Divison 1 athletes.

Staying in line with the dedication of the Northwoods League to provide high-caliber athletes, Gallagher has signed two pitchers and a catcher from the University of Illinois. Gavin Schmitt, Tommy White, and Gavin Bennett are all athletes that have signed on to take the field as Hot Tots in May.

These players are freshmen and sophomore athletes who are looking to grow as a player outside of the college season.

Gavin Schmitt is going to be a sophomore and is a right-handed pitched from Bolingbrook, IL. Before playing for the University of Illinois, he lettered for three years in varsity baseball at Plainfield East High School.

“I’m very very excited to be part of the Hot Tots. I’m looking forward to an amazing summer season,” Schmitt said. “I can’t wait to play with and meet lots of new people.”

Tommy White is another right-handed pitcher that will be playing in a Hot Tots’ jersey. He is a freshman from Albuquerque, NM where he attended Cibola High School. White is looking forward to continuing to develop as a player after his first college season finishes.

“Being able to play in a league with the reputation of the Northwoods is such a blessing. I want to thank the Hot Tots organization and the city of Minot for giving me this opportunity to compete and develop in such a unique environment,” White said. “I can’t wait to get started and compete for a championship.”

Finally, Gaven Bennett signed on as a freshman catcher from Libertyville, IL. Bennett is no stranger to high-caliber baseball, as his father played in Major League Baseball from 1995-2008. Bennett is ready to continue to train and grow as a player.

“First off, I would like to thank the Minot Hot Tots organization for giving me the opportunity to continue to grow and develop as a baseball player, as well as compete for a Northwoods championship,” said Bennett. “I am looking forward to an exciting summer in Minot, and can’t wait to get started.”

Gallagher is building the team with players who are hungry to grow as athletes and teammates.

“These three guys are huge signs for our team this summer. They come from an extremely competitive program that continues to produce quality players. being able to get a pitching duo as well as a catcher who knows how they work will be huge in terms of their development,” Gallagher said. “I’m excited about this group because these guys are excited about the opportunity ahead and excited to compete this summer.”

Fans can expect to see more roster announcements in the next few months, and can get all the updates and information through social media and the Hot Tots e-newsletter.

Fans that are ready to support the Hot Tots can purchase tickets, find employment opportunities, schedule group outings, and more on the Hot Tots website.