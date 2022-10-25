MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new college summer baseball team has made its way to North Dakota and the fans are excited!

The recently named Minot Hot Tots are checking things off their list as the season is creeping up on the new Northwoods League Team.

Currently, the Hot Tots front office is in the process of making connections in the community and making sure the community is aware of what’s to come in Minot.

“One of the things that we as a team advocate for, is a lot of community involvement with businesses, with schools, with different community organizations. So, that’s kind of what we are doing right now, is really laying that groundwork for that,” said Minot Hot Tots Content Marketing Manager, Emily Love.

Much more than players coming from all over, this team will be bringing in interns and visitors from around the country, further helping the local economy.

This league is not only a great opportunity for the players but also for employees and interns.

“Our gm and our assistant gm John were actually interns in Bismarck for the larks as well before they moved their way up. So, you never really know what an internship can lead to, so that’s a really good way to kind of boost that,” added Love.

With similar teams previously in Minot, the Hot Tots want local businesses to be able to grow alongside them.

The main goal for the front office is to raise as much awareness as possible and build their brand

“People that have been living here their whole lives but are excited to see something different, so, that’s kind of the main for this first year, is just drive home that we are the Minot Hot Tots,” said Love.

Whether you are a baseball fan or not, this will be a great opportunity to get out with the family in Minot this upcoming summer.

The Minot Hot Tots will play a total of 72 games in 76 days, beginning in May of 2023.