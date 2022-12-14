MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The newest Minot baseball team, the Minot Hot Tots, is opening its season on Monday, May 29, 2023.

According to a news release, the game will be starting at 7:05 p.m. against Saint Cloud Rox.

All of the home games are going to be played at Corbett Field.

The head coach, Mitch Gallagher, is in the process of recruiting players from across the country to play for the team. And competitive athletes have started to fill the Hot Tots roster. Those players will be announced at the beginning of the new year.

“I’m really excited about the guys we have signed on already. A lot of high-level talent coming in from all parts of the country from some top baseball programs,” Gallagher said. “Most importantly, the players are excited about the opportunity to play in this league and eager to become part of the Minot community.”

The Northwoods League (NWL) regular-season spans from May 29 to August 12, it has 68 games in 75 days for each of the 23 teams.

The Hot Tots will be facing nine teams in the Great Plains Division at Corbett Field. Those teams include the Bismarck Larks, Duluth Huskies, Eau Claire Express, La Crosse Loggers, Mankato Moondogs, Rochester Honkers, St. Cloud Rox, Willmar Stingers, and Minnesota Mud Puppies.

The sub-divisional playoff rounds are going to be played on August 13 – 15 with the Divison Championship on August 16, and the League Championship on August 17.

One matchup that should be exciting will be against the only in-state opponent, the Bismarck Larks. It’s been a long-standing battle at all competition levels between the two.

People can expect 12 rivalry games, half in Minot and the other half in Bismarck at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

“I’ve heard all about the other sports rivalries between Minot and Bismarck, and I can’t wait to see Minot fans support the Hot Tots this summer,” said Monica Black, Hot Tots general manager and managing partner. “The schedule, especially against the Larks, is super unique and it will be exciting to watch it play out throughout the entire season.”

There will be high-quality baseball and high-quality entertainment. Every game will have on-field games, player interactions, an epic family fun zone, alcoholic beverages of choice, and more.

Certain games will have a heightened level of entertainment with outside-the-box theme nights and national entertainment acts.

“I’m so excited for our first game to see fans fill the ballpark and experience what Hot Tots and the Northwoods League are all about, which is exceptional family entertainment and great baseball,” said John Armstrong, assistant general manager and director of ticket sales.

At a later date, a promotional schedule will be announced to experience the additives.

“While we’re excited about the team that Mitch is recruiting on the field, much of what our front office works to accomplish leading up to the season takes place off the field,” said Blake. “We can’t wait to provide an unforgettable entertainment experience for fans, and to provide an opportunity for people in Minot to create memories with family and friends at Corbett Field.”

The best way to make sure you’re at a rivalry game and have the best entertainment is to purchase a five Game Hot Dish Membership.

For more information, you can visit the Hot Tots website.