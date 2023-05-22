MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Hot Tots haven’t hit the field for their first season, but the team has already made North Dakota history. The team has officially announced that their first game is entirely sold out.

“The support from the community of Minot has been tremendous,” said General Manager and Managing Partner, Monica Blake in a press release. “We can’t thank all of our fans enough for their support. There’s nothing better than a sold-out sporting event, and we’re excited to bring the electric sold-out atmosphere back to Corbett Field for the first time in a very long time.”

The last time Corbett Field was reported to be sold out was in the 90s, when the Minot Mallards occupied the stadium. Not only has the 570-person grandstand been filled for the inaugural Hot Tots game, but so have the new corporate and group areas.

Although this game may be sold out, there are plenty of Hot Tots games coming in the near future — each with its own themes and special guests. Some of the more unexpected entries include nights themed to Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, the Mallards, and even Napoleon Dynamite, as well as visits from professional pogo stick stunt teams and chainsaw jugglers. On top of all of this, visitors can witness the newest sports rivalry in the state — the Dakota Dust Bowl, a bout between the Bismarck Larks and the Minot Hot Tots.

“While Opening Day will be jam-packed with special Inaugural Season festivities, each of our games will be filled with nonstop entertainment,” Blake said. “If fans want to get in on the action, they can still purchase tickets to some of our best nights of the year.”

To purchase tickets to any Minot Hot Tots game, visit the team’s website here, or call the Hot Tots office at 701-838-8687.