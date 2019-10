The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have extended a No Travel Advisory to include Minot, Towner, Mohall, Bottineau and surrounding areas due to heavy snow and wind causing reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

The City of Minot says snow plows went out at 4 am Saturday morning, and they will continue until all 30 routes are clear and passable.