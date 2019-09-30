Minot instructor named 2020 ND Teacher of the Year

Sara Medalen, a reading and math interventionist at Minot’s Sunnyside Elementary School, is the North Dakota Teacher of the Year for 2020.

“Sara Medalen is one of the best our North Dakota teaching profession has to offer,” Baesler said in announcing the result. “She is an exceptional instructor who has tremendous love, respect, devotion and high expectations for all her students. She supports and brings out the best in her students and her colleagues. Sara is an exemplar of what the North Dakota Teacher of the Year is.”

“Sara Medalen goes above and beyond to engage her students with hands-on, innovative experiences that instill courage and curiosity and prepare them to be lifelong learners and problem-solvers,” said Gov. Doug Burgum. “We thank Ms. Medalen and all of the finalists for their passion and dedication to empowering students with the knowledge and skills they need to reach their fullest potential.”

In response to being named Teacher of the Year, Medalen said she had “a grateful heart right now. I want to say thank you … I’m proud of the education system in North Dakota. We have one of the best education systems in the nation.”

Burgum and Baesler will host a celebration for the new Teacher of the Year in mid-October.

Medalen assists students who are struggling with reading or math at Sunnyside, which is a grade K-5 school in Minot. She has also started programs to encourage reading, leadership development, and physical fitness.

Among them are “Books and Braids,” in which young girls sign up for appointments for Medalen to braid their hair before school while they read aloud from a book.

“Girl Power” is a group of young students who do charitable projects and hear presentations from female role models, including public officials, first responders, business people, and athletes.

“One of the goals for Girl Power is to empower girls to make a positive difference in our lives and in the lives of others,” Medalen said.

Medalen oversees STEAM Saturdays (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, Mathematics), which encourages students to collaborate, use critical thinking and problem-solving skills, take risks, and learn from failure. Medalen also founded Strides for Sunnyside, a running group for students, to promote physical activity and help students learn about healthy habits.

