Minot International Airport sees decline in traffic amid COVID-19 concerns

Passenger numbers are steadily dropping at the Minot International Aiport, as COVID-19 concerns rise.

With most Spring Break travel plans canceled, there has been little to no travel out of the Airport. Airlines like Delta and United have even cut back on the number of flights, because of low ticket sales. But that’s not the only thing taking a hit.

“The number of passengers we have coming through the airport affects a lot of things. It, of course, affects parking, it affects our restaurant, in terms of food a beverage and it affects rental cars,” says airport director, Rick Feltner.

Feltner says passengers can still purchase food, but the sit-in area is closed. Also, if you have a flight scheduled, make sure to check the airport’s website for cancellations and delays.