Minot International Airport sees increase in numbers

The numbers are in, and for one North Dakota airport, these are the best numbers they have seen in a while.

Minot International Airport saw an increase in travelers in 2019. More than 300,000 people flew through the airport last year — the highest since 2015.

The director of the airport said he thinks the recent growth in the oil industry is a contributing factor, but not the only one.

“I think the overall economy and health in the Minot area and in North Dakota in general also has a lot to do with that. Airlines have added more seats over the last couple of years and the community has responded by booking those seats up and that has helped our overall numbers,” said Director Rick Feltner.

Minot Airport is third in the state for boardings. Fargo is No. 1, followed by Bismarck.